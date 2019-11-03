Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

PEGs have been shown to provide improved water solubility and biocompatibility in drugs and other applications, and the ability to attach a variety of reactive functional groups to the terminal positions of these polymers has greatly increased their utility.

Activated polyethylene glycol (PEG) market concentration is high. Global major suppliers include NOF, JenKem Technology, Laysan Bio, Merck and Creative PEGWorks etc. NOF is a global leader which based in Japan. JenKem Technology is the only manufacturer in China and mainly sells its product in local China. All those suppliers can provide custom service for customers.

Global major consumption regions are China, Japan, Europe and USA. China is the leading consumption region with consumption amount of 656.9 Kg in 2017. Japan is the second largest consumption region, which consumed 355.3 Kg in 2017 with consumption share of 24.05%. Europe and USA are another two major consumption regions globally.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

NOF

JenKem Technology

Laysan Bio

Merck

Creative PEGWorks

Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market by Types

Linear PEGs

Branched PEGs

Multi-arm PEGs

Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market by Applications

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Medical Devices