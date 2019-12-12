Global Active Dry Yeast Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

Global Active Dry Yeast Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Active Dry Yeast Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Active dry yeast is a yeast product which is dehydrated and dried by squeezing from the fresh yeast. The dry yeast products are mainly used in baker, brewer, wine, feed, pharmaceuticals industry etc.

The global production of active dry yeast increases from 589.7 MT in 2010 to 862.5 MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 9.27%. EU and China are the major manufacturing market in the world. Lessaffre Group is the world leader, which holds the 21.22% production market share in 2014. AB Mauri is the second biggest manufacturer with production share of 16.63% in 2014 and Angel Yeast is the China leader with production share of 10.81% in 2014. The big companies like Lessaffre Group and AB Mauri set many overseas bases, while Angel Yeast has built a production in Egypt.

The US total production of active dry yeast increases from 64.4 MT in 2010 to 100.5 MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 10.96%. Midwest holds 45.67% production share of US total production in 2014 while South of US holds 26.47%.

Lessaffre Group (USA) and AB Mauri (USA) are the main manufacturers in the US.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Lessaffre Group

AB Mauri

Lallemand

Leiber

Pakmaya

Alltech

DCL Yeast

DSM

Algist Bruggeman

Kerry Group

Kothari Yeast

Giustos

Hodgson Mill

Angel Yeast

Atech Biotechnology

Jiuding Yeast

Forise Yeast

Xinghe Yeast

Sunkeen Active Dry Yeast Market by Types

Food grade

Feed grade

Others Active Dry Yeast Market by Applications

Bakery fermentation

Feed fermentation

Wine fermentation