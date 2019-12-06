Global Active Toughening Agent for Epoxy Resin Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2026

Summary

Active toughening agent for epoxy resin is a polymer material with active groups, which can participate in curing reaction to increase the toughness of epoxy resin.Active toughening agent for epoxy resin has wide applications in coating, adhesive, electronics and composite materials.

Dupont

CVC

Dow

Kaneka

Gabriel

Hunsman

Wacker

Solvay

Senmao

Jingyi

Qingming

Mingtai

Sanmu

Qingyang

Huaxing

Hengchuang

Changhuan

Xinyehao Active Toughening Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Segmentation Market by Type

Rubbery elastomer toughening agent

Thermoplastic resin toughening agent

Hyperbranched polymer

Core-shell latex polymer

Others Market by Application

Coating

Adhesive

Electronics

Composite materials

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]