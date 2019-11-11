Global Adeps Lanae Market Increasing the Development 2019: Market Size, Dynamics, Share and Trends, Efficiencies Prediction 2024

Adeps Lanae is a waxy substance secreted from the sebaceous glands of sheep, which adds a protective layer to wool fibers, also known as wool wax or lanolin..

Adeps Lanae Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Spectrum Chemicals & Laboratory Products

Essential Wholesale

Mallinckrodt

Inc.

Wellman

Dr.Adorable

Yingli

Wujiang Jinyu

Duoyuan

Jedwards International

Rolex Lanolin Products Ltd. and many more. Adeps Lanae Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Adeps Lanae Market can be Split into:

Laneth-10;Laneth-15;Laneth-20 (for Cosmetic emulsifiers and thickeners)

Laneth-16; Laneth-25;Laneth-60(for Cosmetic emulsifiers)

Laneth-40;Laneth-50;Laneth-75(for Cosmetic emulsifiers and Interfacial active agent). By Applications, the Adeps Lanae Market can be Split into:

Personal Care

Medicine