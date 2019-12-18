Global Adhesion Barrier Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Adhesion Barrier Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
An adhesion barrier is a medical implant that can be used to reduce abnormal internal scarring (adhesions) following surgery by separating the internal tissues and organs while they heal.
The obstacle prevention the organ from coming into contact with other organs or the interior of the cavity and forming scar Tissue, called adhesions. Abnormal scar tissue can pull on the internal organs causing chronic pain, bowel obstructions, and infertility.
The classification of Adhesion Barrier includes Film Formulation, Gel Formulation and Liquid Formulation. The proportion of Film Formulation in 2017 is about 71.93%.
Adhesion Barrier is widely used in abdominal surgery and gynecological surgery and other field. The proportion of Adhesion Barrier used in abdominal surgery and gynecological surgery respectively is 12.72% and 22.49%.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32.50% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30.99%.
Market competition is intense. Baxter, J&J, Integra Lifesciences, Sanofi Group, Medtronic, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Baxter
Adhesion Barrier Market by Types
Adhesion Barrier Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
No. of pages: 158
