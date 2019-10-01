Global Adhesion Promoters Market Size 2019: Product Prospect, Summary, Market Opportunities Evaluation to 2024

Global “Adhesion Promoters Market” Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Adhesion Promoters market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13642069

The global Adhesion Promoters market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

Adhesion promoters (AP) are bi-functional materials that increase adhesive strength between the coating and the substrate and sometimes are referred to as coupling agents. Unlike priming systems, adhesion promoters are generally applied at thinner film thicknesses. An adhesion promoter’s effectiveness depends on both the substrate and the adhesive being used. Surface pretreatments, such as solvent cleaning or mechanical etching and corona treatment, can be used with adhesion promoters as part of a pretreatment method. Within a class of materials, the functionality on the backbone of the molecule will vary based on the resin system employed as well as the substrate to which it is attached..

Adhesion Promoters Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

Arkema

Evonik Industries

Momentive Performance Materials

Eastman Chemical Company

DOW Corning

Altana

Air Products and Chemicals

Du Pont

Akzonobel and many more. Adhesion Promoters Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Adhesion Promoters Market can be Split into:

Silane

Maleic Anhydride

Chlorinated Polyolefins

Titanate & Zirconate

Others. By Applications, the Adhesion Promoters Market can be Split into:

Plastics & Composites

Paints & Coatings

Rubber

Adhesives

Metals