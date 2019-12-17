 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Adhesive Tapes Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Adhesive Tapes

Report gives deep analysis of “Adhesive Tapes Market” industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions. This report furthermore shows the 2019-2024 Production, Consumption, income, Price & Cost Overview. From raw materials to downstream consumers of this industry will be examined scientifically. the feature of product flow and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Adhesive Tapes market

Summary

  • Adhesive tape refers to any one of a variety of combinations of a backing materials coated with an adhesive. Different backing materials and adhesives can be used depending on the intended use.
  • The report forecast global Adhesive Tapes market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Adhesive Tapes industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Adhesive Tapes by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Adhesive Tapes market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Adhesive Tapes according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Adhesive Tapes company.4

    Key Companies

  • 3M
  • Nitto
  • Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)
  • Lintec
  • Intertape Polymer Group
  • Shurtape Technologies
  • Avery Dennison (Yongle)
  • Achem (YC Group)
  • Scapa
  • Teraoka
  • ORAFOL Europe GmbH
  • Denka
  • Stokvis Tapes
  • Shanghai Smith Adhesive
  • Zhongshan Crown Adhesive

    Adhesive Tapes Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Polypropylene
  • Paper
  • PVC
  • Others

    Market by Application

  • Automotive
  • Building and Construction
  • Electrical and Electronics
  • Healthcare
  • Commodity Packaging
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Major Point of this Reports

    Reports gives 5 Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

    The reports offer an in-depth breakdown and current & upcoming trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

    Adhesive Tapes market provides Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities

    The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

    Table of Content (TOC) of Global Adhesive Tapes Market Study 2019-2024

    1 Industrial Chain Overview

        1.1 Adhesive Tapes Industry

        1.2 Upstream

        1.3 Product List by Type

        1.4 End-Use List

        1.5 Global Market Overview

    2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography

        2.1 Global Production & Consumption

        2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

    3 Major Manufacturers Introduction

        3.1 Manufacturers Overview

        3.2 Manufacturers List

    4 Market Competition Pattern

        4.1 Market Size and Sketch

        4.2 Company Market Share

        4.3 Market News and Trend

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 133

    Joann Wilson
