Global Adjustable Gastric Banding Market by 2024: Global Industry Report with Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Challenges

About Adjustable Gastric Banding:

A laparoscopic adjustable gastric band, commonly called a lap-band, A band, or LAGB, is an inflatable silicone device placed around the top portion of the stomach to treat obesity, intended to decrease food consumption. Adjustable gastric band surgery is an example of bariatric surgery designed for obese patients with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or greateror between 35 and 40 in cases of patients with certain comorbidities that are known to improve with weight loss, such as sleep apnea, diabetes, osteoarthritis, GERD, hypertension (high blood pressure), or metabolic syndrome, among others.

Adjustable Gastric Banding Market Key Players:

Apollo Endosurgery

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

Helioscopie (Sante Actions Group)

MID (Medical Innovation Developpement)

Adjustable Gastric Banding Market Types:

Lap-Band

Realize Band Adjustable Gastric Banding Market Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Scope of the Report:

