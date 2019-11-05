 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Adjustable Gastric Banding Market by 2024: Global Industry Report with Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Challenges

By Joann Wilson on November 5, 2019

Adjustable

Global “Adjustable Gastric Banding Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Adjustable Gastric Banding including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Adjustable Gastric Banding investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Adjustable Gastric Banding:

A laparoscopic adjustable gastric band, commonly called a lap-band, A band, or LAGB, is an inflatable silicone device placed around the top portion of the stomach to treat obesity, intended to decrease food consumption. Adjustable gastric band surgery is an example of bariatric surgery designed for obese patients with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or greateror between 35 and 40 in cases of patients with certain comorbidities that are known to improve with weight loss, such as sleep apnea, diabetes, osteoarthritis, GERD, hypertension (high blood pressure), or metabolic syndrome, among others.

Adjustable Gastric Banding Market Key Players:

  • Apollo Endosurgery
  • Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)
  • Helioscopie (Sante Actions Group)
  • MID (Medical Innovation Developpement)
  • Cousin Biotech

    Adjustable Gastric Banding market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Adjustable Gastric Banding has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Adjustable Gastric Banding Market Types:

  • Lap-Band
  • Realize Band

    Adjustable Gastric Banding Market Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Others

    Scope of the Report:

  • The worldwide market for Adjustable Gastric Banding is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Adjustable Gastric Banding in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

