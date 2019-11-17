 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2020 Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

GlobalAdvanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market” report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Summary

  • Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are electronic components installed in vehicles, which present an intelligent driving experience to the driver. These systems comprise of unique sensors such as ultrasonic, image, RADAR, LiDAR, infrared and LASER. Deploying ADAS to enhance comfort levels and ensure safety and security on road is the majorly growing trend within the automobile sector. The implementation of ADAS has been considered as a revolution as it provides dynamic features such as adaptive.As an initial stage of automatic driving, ADASs promotion received support from several countries, such as NHSTA Level 0-Level 4 (Manual, ADAS, PA, HA, FA), the German VDA rating (PA, HA, FA)
  • The report forecast global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) company.4

    Key Companies

  • Continental Ag
  • Delphi Automotive PLC
  • Robert Bosch Gmbh
  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
  • Autoliv Inc
  • Denso Corporation
  • Valeo
  • Magna International
  • Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.
  • Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.
  • Ficosa International S.A.
  • Mobileye NV
  • Mando Corp.
  • Texas Instruments Inc.
  • Tass international

    Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market analysis studies the attractiveness and the dynamics of a special market within a special industry. It is extent of the industry analysis and thus in turn of the global environmental analysis. Through all of these analyses, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market company can be identified.

    Market Segmentation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market

    Market by Application

  • Passenger Car
  • Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

  • Market by Type

  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
  • Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System
  • Park Assist
  • Blind Spot Detection
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

