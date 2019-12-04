Global Advanced Packaging Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2026

Global "Advanced Packaging Market"

Summary

During the final stages of semiconductor development, a tiny block of materials (the silicon wafer, logic, and memory) is wrapped in a supporting case that prevents physical damage and corrosion and allows the chip to be connected to a circuit board. Typical packaging configurations have included the leadless chip carriers and pin-grid arrays of the 1980s, the system-in-package and package-on package setups of the 2000s, and, most recently, 2-D integrated-circuit technologies such as wafer-level, flip-chip, and through silicon via setups.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Advanced Packaging according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Advanced Packaging company.4 Key Companies

ASE

Amkor

SPIL

Stats Chippac

PTI

JCET

J-Devices

UTAC

Chipmos

Chipbond

STS

Huatian

NFM

Carsem

Walton

Unisem

OSE

AOI

Formosa

NEPES Advanced Packaging Market Segmentation Market by Application

Analog & Mixed Signal

Wireless Connectivity

Optoelectronic

MEMS & Sensor

Misc Logic and Memory

Others

Market by Type

3.0 DIC

FO SIP

FO WLP

3D WLP

WLCSP

2.5D

Filp Chip By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]