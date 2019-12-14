Global Aerobridge Market 2019-2025: Sales Volume by Market Size, Price, Operating Cost, Operating Profits, Revenue, and Profit Margin of Market

Aerobridge is an enclosed, movable bridge which connects the airport terminal to aircraft parked there, so passengers can move directly to and from the plane without having to step out onto the tarmac.

Increasing passenger traffic at domestic as well as international airports is expected to drive the market. Moreover, increasing investments in installing operating aerobridges for domestic flights and rise in passenger in tier-II cities of developing counties are also expected to drive the market. However, lack of technical knowledge in handling the aerobridge causing accidents may limit the growth of the market.Â

ADELTE

FMT

HÃBNER

JBT AeroTech

thyssenkrupp

A.D. McCallum & Son

CIMC TianDa

Deerns

PT Bukaka Teknik Utama

Regions Covered in the Aerobridge Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Civilian Aircraft

Commercial Aircraft

Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Apron Drive Aerobridge

Commuter Aerobridge

Dual Aerobridge