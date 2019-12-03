Global Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

APUs (Auxiliary Power Unit, referred to as APU) is mounted on the outside of the aircraft, which is not dependent on a machine any energy from the power plant into small independent system. Its function is to provide power to the ground and air source for the aircraft, the aircraft used for the power grid, the main engine starting and providing compressed air to the aircraft air conditioning system. Provide backup power and gas supply in the air, that is, the aircraft climbed to a certain height, the auxiliary power unit will automatically stop, but stop when the aircraft encountered engine failure during flight, the auxiliary power unit can be restarted as an emergency power source, aircraft to provide power and gas supply.

Honeywell, as the largest manufacturer of auxiliary power unit, occupied a 16.63% market share of revenue in 2015, a 10.86% market share of production in 2015.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Falck Schmidt Defence Systems

Honeywell International

Jenoptik

Microturbo

Dewey Electronics

Kinetics

The Marvin Group

… Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit Market by Types

Type I

Type II Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit Market by Applications

Civil

Military