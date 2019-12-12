Global Agricultural Equipment Rubber Track Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Agricultural Equipment Rubber Track is the rubber track used in the agricultural applications. Rubber track is a kind of circular tape made of rubber and fiber or metal composite material rubber track with a small grounding pressure, traction, vibration, low noise, wet field through the good, and it does not damage the road, the quality of small, fast speed and other characteristics.

The China production of the Agricultural Equipment Rubber is about 668225 Unit in 2015. And also, China export 57219 Unit. The production region is relative concentrated. Currently, the biggest two production region is North China, especially in Jiangsu province and Zhejiang provice. They occupy about 90% market share.

The price has been downstream continuously; the average price is about 1300 RMB per Unit in 2015. The gross margin has the different trend with the price. The gross margin is about 31.12% in 2015.

Zhejiang Yuan Chuang Rubber Track

Shanghai HuaXiang Rubber Track

Jiangsu ruifeng rubber track

Zhejiang Yunzhou Technology

Zhejiang Fomay Industrial Machinery

Jinlilong Rubber Track

Zhonghui Rubber Technology

Jiangxi Delong

JIAXING TAITE RUBBER

Hangzhou Rubber Factory

Hangzhou Junchong Machinery

Leve Power

CTS (Conversion Track System)

OE Market