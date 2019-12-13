 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Agricultural Films Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Agricultural Films

GlobalAgricultural Films Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Agricultural Films market size.

About Agricultural Films:

Agricultural Films is plastic film used in agricultural production in general.

Top Key Players of Agricultural Films Market:

  • British Polythene Industries (BPI)
  • Trioplast
  • Berry Plastics
  • Armando Alvarez
  • Polypak
  • Barbier Group
  • Plastika Kritis
  • Rani Plast
  • Agriplast
  • JIANYUANCHUN
  • Big East New Materials
  • Huadun
  • Tianjin Plastic
  • Qing Tian Plastic Industrial
  • Shandong Tianhe Plastic
  • Xinguang Plastic
  • Zibo Zhongyi Plastic
  • Chenguang Plastic
  • Zibo Plactics Eight

    Major Types covered in the Agricultural Films Market report are:

  • High Grade
  • Middle Grade
  • Low Grade

    Major Applications covered in the Agricultural Films Market report are:

  • Shed Plastic Film
  • Mulch Plastic Film
  • Others

    Scope of Agricultural Films Market:

  • Agricultural films provide a wide range of benefits such as reducing erosion and soil compaction, providing nutrients, increasing soil temperature, supporting seed germination, suppressing the growth of weeds, and protecting against UV rays.
  • The Agricultural Film industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Americas and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America, Europe and China. The world leading Agricultural Film production mainly distribute in China and Americas areas.
  • China is the main manufacturing country in the world. For after decades of development, the number of firms in China has been increasing from the first of several to the current more than thousand in which there are more and more sizable companies. They are mainly distributed in Shandong, Gansu, Sichuan and Xinjiang areas in which Agricultural industry is prosperous and developed. The Agricultural Film produced in the north of China and the high-end products are much less.
  • The worldwide market for Agricultural Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.6% over the next five years, will reach 16900 million US$ in 2024, from 9230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Agricultural Films in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Agricultural Films product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Agricultural Films, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Agricultural Films in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Agricultural Films competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Agricultural Films breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Agricultural Films market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Agricultural Films sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Agricultural Films Market Report pages: 135

    1 Agricultural Films Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Agricultural Films by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Agricultural Films Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Agricultural Films Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Agricultural Films Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Agricultural Films Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Agricultural Films Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Agricultural Films Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Agricultural Films Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Agricultural Films Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

