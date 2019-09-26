Global Agricultural Insecticide Market Size 2019– Outlook Growths, Growth Factors, Top Companies, Research Method and Forecasts 2024

Global “Agricultural Insecticide Market” Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Agricultural Insecticide market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

The global Agricultural Insecticide market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

Insecticides are substances used to kill insects.[1] They include ovicides and larvicides used against insect eggs and larvae, respectively. Insecticides are used in agriculture, medicine, industry and by consumers. Insecticides are claimed to be a major factor behind the increase in the 20th-century’s agricultural productivity. Nearly all insecticides have the potential to significantly alter ecosystems; many are toxic to humans and/or animals; some become concentrated as they spread along the food chain..

Agricultural Insecticide Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

Bayer

DowDupont

Chemchina

FMC

Nufarm

UPL

Sumitomo Chemical

Adama Agricultural and many more. Agricultural Insecticide Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Agricultural Insecticide Market can be Split into:

Synthetic Insecticide

Natural Insecticides. By Applications, the Agricultural Insecticide Market can be Split into:

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses