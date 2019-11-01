Global Agricultural Insurance Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Agricultural Insurance Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Agricultural Insurance Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Agricultural insurance protects against loss of or damage to crops or livestock. It has great potential to provide value to low-income farmers and their communities, both by protecting farmers when shocks occur and by encouraging greater investment in crops. However, in practice its effectiveness has often been constrained by the difficulty of designing good products and by demand constraints.

The leading manufactures mainly are PICC, Zurich (RCIS), Chubb, QBE, China United Property Insurance, American Financial Group, Prudential and XL Catlin. PICC is the largest player; its premiums of global market exceed 10.25% in 2016, followed by Zurich and Chubb.

Along with the Asia-Pacific region; European countries have had some form of crop or livestock insurance for more than a century. They are now mature markets with high penetration rates and offer comprehensive risk coverage for farmers. The developing countries that have succeeded in setting up a strong Agricultural Insurance system (India, China), show that this success has been due, in large part, to public support granted through premium subsidies or reinsurance. Growth of the Agricultural Insurance industry could also be attributed to North America which introduced the revenue-based Agricultural Insurance and, more recently, from emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil, driven by rapidly increasing insurance penetration.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

PICC

Zurich (RCIS)

Chubb

QBE

China United Property Insurance

American Financial Group

Prudential

XL Catlin

Everest Re Group

Sompo International (Endurance Specialty)

CUNA Mutual

Agriculture Insurance Company of India

Tokio Marine

CGB Diversified Services

Farmers Mutual Hail

Archer Daniels Midland

New India Assurance

ICICI Lombard Agricultural Insurance Market by Types

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channel

Agency Agricultural Insurance Market by Applications

Crop/MPCI

Crop/Hail

Livestock