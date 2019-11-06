 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global AI in Fintech Market Growth Analysis 2019 to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 6, 2019

AI

GlobalAI in Fintech Market 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of AI in Fintech industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global AI in Fintech market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About AI in Fintech Market:

  • The global AI in Fintech market was million US$ in 2018 and is expected to million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2025.
  • This report studies the AI in Fintech market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

    Major Key Players are as Follows:

  • Microsoft (US)
  • Google (California, US)
  • Salesforce.com (US)
  • IBM (US)
  • Intel (US)
  • Amazon Web Services (US)
  • Inbenta Technologies (US)
  • IPsoft (US)
  • Nuance Communications (US)
  • ComplyAdvantage.com (US)

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    AI in Fintech Market by Types:

  • Software Tools
  • Platforms

    AI in Fintech Market by Applications:

  • Virtual Assistant (Chatbots)
  • Business Analytics and Reporting
  • Customer Behavioral Analytics
  • Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)

    The study objectives of AI in Fintech Market report are:

    • To analyze and study the AI in Fintech Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).
    • Focuses on the key AI in Fintech manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    Joann Wilson
    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.