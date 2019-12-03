Global Air Blowguns Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2026

An air blow gun consists of a nozzle, or tip, installed on a compressed air gun or line. On an air gun, the nozzle serves as a quick and efficient tool for light cleaning, drying and blowing off of parts or work areas. On an airline, it can be used to blow out parts or waste, or to dry out parts in an automated manufacturing process.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Smc

Festo

Metabo

Silvent

Exair

Hazet

Parker

Bahco

Guardair

Jwl

Kitz Micro Filter

Cejn

Coilhose

Sata

Prevost

Aventics

Ningbo Pneumission

Airtx Air Blowguns Market Segmentation Market by Type

Straight Nozzle

Angled Nozzle

Others Market by Application

Electronics

Automotive

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]