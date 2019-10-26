Global Air Cooled Condenser Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

About Air Cooled Condenser

Air cooled condenser is the large industrial heat exchange equipment which uses the air in nature to cool (condensate) processing fluid. Compared to the water cooled method, it boasts advantages of sufficient and free cold source, saving cooling water and reducing environmental pollution, low maintenance cost and others. There are power plant air cooled condenser and petrochemical air cooled condenser according to different application field.

Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Air Cooled Condenser in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Air Cooled Condenser Market Types:

V and A Frame Condenser

Horizontal Condenser Air Cooled Condenser Market Applications:

Energy Industry

Chemical Industry

Engineering and Metallurgy

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although Asia-Pacific ex China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Air Cooled Condenser is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.4% over the next five years, will reach 4520 million US$ in 2024, from 2940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.