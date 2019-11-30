Global Air Humidifier Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Air Humidifier Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Air Humidifier Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Air humidifiers are the equipment or a system that adds moisture and increases humidity in the air so as to retain humidity at desired levels.

Condair Group, STULZ GmbH and Wetmaster captured the top three revenue share spots in the air humidifier market in 2015. Condair Group dominated 28% revenue share, followed by STULZ GmbHÂ with 16.6% revenue share and Wetmaster with 8.58% revenue share.

As to the consumption value of air humidifier, the market in 2016 is estimated at 632.92 Million USD. Europe is the largest consumption market based on consumption value, while United States is the largest consumption market based on consumption volume.

Applications of the air humidifier in commercial grow faster than in industrial. In term of the classifications segment, products in vapor type Air humidifiers are the most output. Leading companies continue to develop high-end market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Condair Group

STULZ GmbH

Wetmaster

Armstrong

H. IKEUCHI

Carel Industries

DriSteem

Hygromatik

Munters

Airmatik

Neptronic

Qingdao Changrun

Guangzhou Dongao

UCAN Co.

Pure Humidifier

Hangzhou Jiayou Air Humidifier Market by Types

Vapor Type Humidifiers

Water Spray Humidifiers Air Humidifier Market by Applications

Commercial