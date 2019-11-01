Global Air Oil Separator Market Size, Share 2019-2025 | Outlook by Industry Status, Future Opportunities, Production, Consumption and Forecast

Global "Air Oil Separator Market" report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

Major key players are given in the report are:

Mikropor

Solberg Manufacturing

Mann+Hummel

Sullair Australia

Walker Engineering

JJ Filters

Sotras

Tiger Filtration Limited

An air and oil separator is used to extract oil from scavenged air before sending it to an intake manifold. Air oil separators may vary according to capacity and removal efficiency. An air oil separator plays a vital role as residual oil in the compressed air may negatively impact various processes, such as distribution network or pneumatic controls and production equipment. High efficiency air oil separators conserve lubricating oil and eliminate air pollution.

Increasing regulations concerning the discharge of atmospheric pollutants are expected to be key drivers for the growth of the air oil separator market across the globe. The rising demand for effective means of removing oil particles from the discharged air is also fueling the demand for air oil separators. Growing need of oil separators in the automotive industry to separate oil from the vapor is also expected to propel the demand for air oil separators over the forecast period. Rising demand for better fuel efficiency in marine and aircraft industries is anticipated to boost the demand for air oil separators. Developing industrial sectors, such as food processing, beverage, chemical and pharmaceutical and oil and gas, especially in emerging countries are estimated to drive the demand for air oil separators in the coming years. An air oil separators operational life depends on usage, maintenance and environmental conditions; hence, the aftermarket segment for air oil separators is expected to drive the market with a significant growth rate.

In 2019, the market size of Air Oil Separator is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Air Oil Separator.

This study presents the Air Oil Separator production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications.

Global Air Oil Separator Market Report Segment by Types:

Pleated Air Oil Separator

Deep Filter Air Oil Separator

Global Air Oil Separator Market Report Segmented by Application:

Food Industry

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Construction Industry

Electrical Engineering Industry

Automotive

Marine