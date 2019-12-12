Global Air Source Heat Pumps Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

Global “Air Source Heat Pumps Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Air Source Heat Pumps market size.

About Air Source Heat Pumps:

Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) is a device which uses a vapor compression cycle to transfer heat between outdoor air and indoor air or water. There are two type of air source heat pumps including air-to-air heat pumps and air-to-water heat pumps. As the name implies, these systems heat or cool indoor air or move energy into water. An air-source heat pump can provide efficient heating and cooling for your home, especially if you live in a warm climate. When properly installed, an air-source heat pump can deliver one-and-a-half to three times more heat energy to a home than the electrical energy it consumes. This is possible because a heat pump moves heat rather than converting it from a fuel, like in combustion heating systems.

Top Key Players of Air Source Heat Pumps Market:

Daikin Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

Fujitsu General

Panasonic

Carrier

Bryant

LG Electronics

lennox

Aermec

Sanden International

NIBE

Bosch Thermotechnik

Danfoss

A. O. Smith

Ingersoll-Rand

Viessmann

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13920818 Major Types covered in the Air Source Heat Pumps Market report are:

Air-to-Air

Air-to-Water Major Applications covered in the Air Source Heat Pumps Market report are:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Scope of Air Source Heat Pumps Market:

Of the major players of Air Source Heat Pumps, Daikin Industries maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Daikin Industries accounted for 13.58 % of the United States Air Source Heat Pumps sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 10.95%, 7.97%, 7.90%, including Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic and Fujitsu General.

In this study, the sales region of Air Source Heat Pumps divided into four geographic regions: In the South of the United States, total Air Source Heat Pumps accounted for 53.75%. In the West of the United States, total Air Source Heat Pumps accounted for 25.28%. The market in the Midwest of the United States accounted for 12.72 %, In the Northeast, total Air Source Heat Pumps accounted for 8.25%. Among all regions, the South of the United States is estimated to represent the highest share.

On the basis of product type, the Air-to-Air segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 53.93 % sales volume share in 2017.

The worldwide market for Air Source Heat Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.