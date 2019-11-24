Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Get a sample copy of the report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13802068

Air Traffic Control. A service operated by the appropriate authority to promote the safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic. Air Traffic Control Equipment is used for air traffic communication, navigation, and surveillance. It ensures safety and efficiency in the operation of aircraft, organizes the flow of air traffic, and helps to avoid collision of aircraft. ATC equipment enables air traffic controllers to communicate with the aircraft, provides navigational services, and monitors and manages the air traffic.

The key players are Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Thales, Raytheon, Harris, Indra, BAE Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Sierra Nevada Corp, Telephonics Corporation, Frequentis AG and so on.

In the U.S., there is an uncertain political environment with a new Administration and a new Congress. The U.S. continues to face substantial fiscal and economic hallenges, which affect funding for its discretionary and nondiscretionary budgets. Part I of the Budget Control Act of 2011 (Budget Control Act) provided for a reduction in planned defense budgets by at least $487 billion over a ten year period. Part II mandated substantial additional reductions, through a process known as âsequestration,â which took effect in March 2013.

On the technology, the Next Generation Air Transportation System, or NextGen, is the FAA-led modernization of Americas air transportation system to make flying even safer, more efficient, and more predictable. NextGen isnât just a single program; its made up of a series of initiatives designed to make the airspace system more efficient.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Thales

Raytheon

Harris

Indra

BAE Systems

Honeywell International

Sierra Nevada Corp

Telephonics Corporation

Frequentis AG Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market by Types

Communication System

Surveillance System

Navigation System Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market by Applications

Defence