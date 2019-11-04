Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production Market Share, Revenue, Market Size and Average Price by Manufacturers Shared in a Latest Research Report

About Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Report: Air Traffic Control. A service operated by the appropriate authority to promote the safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic. Air Traffic Control Equipment is used for air traffic communication, navigation, and surveillance. It ensures safety and efficiency in the operation of aircraft, organizes the flow of air traffic, and helps to avoid collision of aircraft. ATC equipment enables air traffic controllers to communicate with the aircraft, provides navigational services, and monitors and manages the air traffic.

Top manufacturers/players: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Thales, Raytheon, Harris, Indra, BAE Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Sierra Nevada Corp, Telephonics Corporation, Frequentis AG

Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Segment by Type:

Communication System

Surveillance System

Navigation System Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Segment by Applications:

Defence