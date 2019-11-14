Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Manufactures, Services and 2024 Forecast

Global “Aircraft Piston Engines Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Aircraft Piston Engines in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Aircraft Piston Engines Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Lycoming

AVIC (Continental Motors)

Austro

Rotax

SMA

ULPower Aero

The report provides a basic overview of the Aircraft Piston Engines industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Aircraft Piston Engines Market Types:

AboveÂ 300Â hpÂ Engine

180-300Â hpÂ Engine

UnderÂ 180Â hpÂ Engine Aircraft Piston Engines Market Applications:

Private Usage

Education Usage

Commercial Usage

Military Usage

The North American market share, however, retained its position and decreased to 61.4%, which is its largest share of total deliveries in the past decade. The second largest market for Aircraft Piston Engine shipments in 2017 was the Eruope region at 25.2%, closely followed by China at 11.2%.

The worldwide market for Aircraft Piston Engines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.8% over the next five years, will reach 49 million US$ in 2024, from 52 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.