Global Airlaid Paper Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

Airlaid paper is a textile-like material categorized as a nonwoven fabric made from fluff pulp. Compared with normal wet-laid paper and tissue, air-laid paper is very bulky, porous and soft. It has good water absorption properties and is much stronger compared with normal tissue.

Airlaid paper is a textile-like material categorized as a nonwoven fabric made from fluff pulp. Airlaid paper can be used in adult incontinence, feminine hygiene, wipes and food pads, etc. Among those applications, demand from feminine hygiene accounts for the largest share. In 2017, the filed consumed 38.99% airlaid paper.The global production of the airlaid paper increased from 434.2 K MT in 2013 to 459.8 K MT in 2017, backed with the increasing demand of downstream industry. Key players in the industry include Glatfelter, Georgia-Pacific and so on. North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are the major consumers. The total three regions accounted for more than 93% consumption market share in 2017.Accroding to its bonding method, airlaid paper can be mainly divided into three types, latex- bonding, thermal-bonding, and multi-bonding. Each type has its own characteristics and is widely used in various fields.With rapid development of downstream industry, such as diapers, consumer wipes, adult incontinence etc., insiders think the airlaid paper market will experience good growth in the coming years. Glatfelter and Duni have planned to release more capacities in the last year.

Glatfelter

Georgia-Pacific

McAirlaids Vliesstoffe

Duni AB

EAM Corporationï¼Domtarï¼

Fitesa

Oji Kinocloth

Kinsei Seishi

M&J Airlaid Products

Main S.p.A.

C-airlaid

ACI S.A.

National Nonwovens

China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology

Qiaohong New Materials

Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven

Elite Paper Airlaid Paper Market by Types

Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper

Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper

Other Airlaid Paper Market by Applications

Feminine Hygiene

Consumer Wipes

Adult Incontinence

Industrial Wipes

Tabletop

Food Pads