Global Alfalfa Seeds Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Global Alfalfa Seeds Market 2024 Research Report

Alfalfa seed is primarily used for growing animal feed, which is generically referred to as âforage.â Seed is planted to produce alfalfa that is then used for grazing, âgreenchopâ (fresh alfalfa cut in the field without drying), silage, baled hay, cubes or pellets as a primary food stock for the livestock industry, which includes dairy and beef cattle, horses and sheep.

There are many alfalfa seed manufacturers in USA, including Forage Genetics International, S&W Seed, Alforex Seeds, Arkansas Valley Seed, Pacific Seed Company, Monsanto, Latham Hi-Tech Seed, Kussmaul Seed, Abatti Companies, TA Seeds and Allied Seed. Forage Genetics International, S&W Seed and Alforex Seeds are top three suppliers in United States and Forage Genetics International is market leader. Market concentration in this industry is high. Also total sales volume share of those three suppliers increased from 40.21% in 2012 to 56.59% in 2016. Mergers & acquisitions news is usual in this market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Forage Genetics International

S&W Seed

Alforex Seeds

Arkansas Valley Seed

Pacific Seed Company

Monsanto

Latham Hi-Tech Seed

Kussmaul Seed

Abatti Companies

TA Seeds

Allied Seed Alfalfa Seeds Market by Types

Dormant Seed

Non Dormant Seed Alfalfa Seeds Market by Applications

Agriculture

Food