Global Alginates and Derivatives Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

Alginates are the salts of alginic acid, a polyuronide of mannuronic acid and guluronic acid that is extracted from brown seaweeds.

Alginates & derivatives are generally used as thickness, stabilizers, gelling agents and so on.

In this report, the alginates & derivatives include: sodium alginate, calcium alginate, potassium alginate, propylene glycol alginate (PGA), ammonium alginate, etc.The global production of alginates & derivatives increases from 48731 MT in 2010 to 58270 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 3.65%. This industry is concentrated. China is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. Bright Moon Group is the world leader, which holds the 22.73% production market share in 2015. FMC is the second biggest manufacturer with production share of 12.00% in 2015.

Alginates & derivatives downstream industry is mainly printing and dyeing industry, food industry, pharmaceutical, etc. In recent years, the printing and dyeing industry has developed rapidly. The demand for alginates & derivatives will correspondingly increase.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

FMC

KIMICA

Cargill

Dupont (Danisco)

Bright Moon Group

Gather Great Ocean

Jiejing Group

Tiantian Seaweed

Huanyu Seaweed

Topp Corporation

Yantai Xinwang

Fengrun Seaweed

Zhouji Chemicals

Huanghai Biological

Allforlong Bio-tech Alginates & Derivatives Market by Types

Sodium Alginate

Calcium Alginate

Potassium Alginate

PGA

Others Alginates & Derivatives Market by Applications

Food & Beverage

Industrial

Pharmaceutical