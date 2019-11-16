Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Aliphatic Isocyanates Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Aliphatic Isocyanates (ADI) are specialty intermediate chemicals used primarily to make polyurethane coatings, adhesives & sealants and elastomers. They belong to the family of isocyanate which contains RâN=C=O group, along with alicyclic isocyanate and aromatic isocyanate.

Hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI), isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI) and methylene dicyclohexyl diisocyanate or hydrogenated MDI (H12MDI) is three common types of aliphatic diisocyanates.

Nowadays, global percentage of polyurethane coatings tends to increase. Elastomers application share is stable those years.

Three common types of aliphatic diisocyanates are HDI, IPDI and H12MDI. Currently, this industry is a monopoly industry. There are only several companies which produce aliphatic isocyanates, such as Bayer, Evonik, Vencorex, BASF, Asahi Kasei, NPU and Wanhua Chemical. Wanhua Chemical is a unique Chinese company. Also, most companiesbases distributed all over the world.

Aliphatic isocyanatesâ consumption areas are mainly in Europe, USA, China and Japan. In 2017, China aliphatic isocyanates sales share was 128.96 K MT with 37.19% market share.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bayer

Evonik

Vencorex

BASF

Asahi Kasei

NPU

Wanhua Chemical

… Aliphatic Isocyanates Market by Types

HDI

IPDI

H12MDI Aliphatic Isocyanates Market by Applications

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers