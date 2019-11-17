Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Get a sample copy of the report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13842860

Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) is basic or neutral type sizing agent. It is wax like chemicals. ASA is manly used as internal sizing chemicals for paper.

In global market, the production of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) increases from 53767 MT in 2012 to 59472 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 2.55%. In 2017, the global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) market is led by North America, capturing about 35.86% of global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.85% of production share. At present, the major manufacturers of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) are Kemiraï¼ Albemarle, Vertellus, Milliken Chemical, etc. Kemira is the world leader, holding 24.74% production market share in 2017. The manufacturing locations are China and Austria.North America was the largest regional market for Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA), with revenue exceeding USD 66.6 million in 2017.In application, Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) downstream is wide and recently Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Sizing Agent and Curing Agent and others. Globally, the Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Sizing Agent for paper making which accounts for nearly 79.42% of total downstream consumption of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA).In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) is estimated to be 84527 MT.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Kemira

Albemarle

Vertellus

Milliken Chemical

Mare Holding (AkzoNobel)

Ineos

Chevron Phillips Chemical

… Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market by Types

OSA

ODSA

NSA

DDSA

Others Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market by Applications

Sizing Agent

Curing Agent