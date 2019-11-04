Global All-electric Trucks Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “All-electric Trucks Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The All-electric Trucks Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Get a sample copy of the report at :- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13870742

This report studies the All-electric Trucks market. Motor truck is the most of polluters on the road. Nearly 50% of all emissions from the transportation sector are attributable to light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks. With the development of electric drive, more and more companies entered into this market and some are planning on the introduction of electric trucks. All-electric Truck can largely cutting down the pollution in the city transmission.

In the last several years, Global market of All-electric Trucks developed speedy, with an average growth rate of 47%. In 2016, Global revenue of All-electric Trucks is nearly 475 M USD; the actual production is about 18 K Unit.

The Global average price of All-electric Trucks is in the downstream trend, from 28.6 K USD/ Unit in 2012 to 26.1 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in downstream trend in the following five years.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Mitsubishi Fuso

Zenith Motors

Alke XT

Voltia

Dongfeng

BYD

BAIC

Chongqing Ruichi

Guohong Auto

Hino Motors

PACCAR

Isuzu

Navistar

Renault

Tesla

Nikola Motor

Cummins

Volkswagen

Mercedes-Benz All-electric Trucks Market by Types

Light & Medium-duty Truck

Heavy-duty Truck All-electric Trucks Market by Applications

Logistics