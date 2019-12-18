 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

All Terrain Vehicle (ATV)

GlobalAll Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market.

About All Terrain Vehicle (ATV):

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) means a motorized vehicle, propelled by an engine, intended primarily to travel on unpaved surfaces on three- four- wheels or more wheels with low-pressure tires, having a seat designed to be straddled by the driver only or a seat designed to be straddled by the driver and a seat for no more than one passenger and handlebars for steering. As the name implies, it is designed to handle a wider variety of terrain than most other vehicles.

All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Manufactures:

  • Polaris
  • Honda
  • Kawasaki
  • BRP
  • Yamaha Motor
  • Arctic Cat
  • Suzuki
  • Hisun
  • CFMOTO
  • KYMCO
  • XY FORCE
  • TGB
  • Feishen Group
  • Linhai Group
  • Rato
  • Cectek

    All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players.

    All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Types:

  • Purpose
  • Displacement (ml)

    All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Applications:

  • Sports and leisure
  • Agriculture industry
  • Out-door work
  • Military forces
  • Other

    The Report provides in depth research of the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024.

    Scope of All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Report:

  • First, for industry structure analysis, the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 68.24% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) industry.
  • Second, the production of All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) increased from 638.78 K Units in 2011 to 788.38 K Units in 2015 with an average growth rate of more than 5%.
  • Third, China occupied 33.76% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by North America and Japan, which respectively have around 24.71% and 20.78% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 75.71% of the global consumption volume in 2015.
  • Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
  • Fifth, for forecast, the global All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of All Terrain Vehicle (ATV).
  • The worldwide market for All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 5370 million US$ in 2024, from 4420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of All Terrain Vehicle (ATV), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

