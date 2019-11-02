Global All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Size 2019-2024: Trends, Segmentations, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

About All Terrain Vehicle (ATV):

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) means a motorized vehicle, propelled by an engine, intended primarily to travel on unpaved surfaces on three- four- wheels or more wheels with low-pressure tires, having a seat designed to be straddled by the driver only or a seat designed to be straddled by the driver and a seat for no more than one passenger and handlebars for steering. As the name implies, it is designed to handle a wider variety of terrain than most other vehicles.

All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Key Players:

Polaris

Honda

Kawasaki

BRP

Yamaha Motor

Arctic Cat

Suzuki

Hisun

CFMOTO

KYMCO

XY FORCE

TGB

Feishen Group

Linhai Group

Rato

Cectek All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Types:

Purpose

Displacement (ml) All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Applications:

Sports and leisure

Agriculture industry

Out-door work

Military forces

Other Scope of the Report:

First, for industry structure analysis, the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 68.24% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) industry.

Second, the production of All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) increased from 638.78 K Units in 2011 to 788.38 K Units in 2015 with an average growth rate of more than 5%.

Third, China occupied 33.76% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by North America and Japan, which respectively have around 24.71% and 20.78% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 75.71% of the global consumption volume in 2015.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of All Terrain Vehicle (ATV).

The worldwide market for All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 5370 million US$ in 2024, from 4420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.