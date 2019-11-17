Global Allicin (CAS 539-86-6) Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Allicin (CAS 539-86-6) Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Allicin (CAS 539-86-6) is the major biologically active component of garlic. First reported by Cavallito and Bailey in 1944, Allicin (CAS 539-86-6) is the key ingredient responsible for the broad-spectrum of anti-bacterial activity in garlic. They are usually used for dietary supplement.

Allicin (CAS 539-86-6) is an organosulfur compound obtained from garlic, a species in the family alliaceae which does not occur in garlic naturally. There are few manufacturers in the world owing to the high technology barriers.

Currently, there is only one manufacture which can produce stabilized allicin-Allicin International, whose allicin brand is AllisureTM. This company didnât sell pure allicin directly to customers but allicin contained products like AllicinMAX capsule, AllicinMAX cream, AllicinMAX Gel etc.

In this report, allicin amount and price are after conversion.

