Global Alloy Steel Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Alloy steels are made by combining carbon steel with one or several alloying elements, such as manganese, silicon, nickel, titanium, copper, chromium and aluminum. These metals are added to produce specific properties that are not found in regular carbon steel. The elements are added in varying proportions (or combinations) making the material take on different aspects such as increased hardness, increased corrosion resistance, increased strength, improved formability (ductility); the weld ability can also change.

The technical barriers of Alloy Steel are low, and the Alloy Steel market concentration degree is relatively lower.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need will increase.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

ArcelorMittal

Tsingshan

Baowu Group

Shanxi TISCO

NSSMC

POSCO

Acerinox

Outokumpu

JFE Steel

Hesteel Group

Nucor Corporation

Hyundai Steel

Tata Steel

Ansteel Group

Shagang Group

ThyssenKrupp

JSW Steel Ltd

USSteel

Valin Steel Group

Maanshan Steel

NLMK Group

Evraz

Gerdau

Shougang

SAIL

Benxi Steel Group

Flat Products

Flat Products

Long/Tubular Products

Automotive

Machinery

Oil and Gas