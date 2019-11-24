Global Allulose (CAS 551-68-8) Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Allulose (Psicose) is a low calorie sugar, which offers the taste and texture of sugar but with 90 percent fewer calories than full caloric sugar. Allulose is a C-3 epimer of fructose, and has the same molecular formula as fructose and glucose. As a substance that exists in nature, allulose is found in small quantities injackfruit, figs, raisins and wheat and is naturally present in small quantities in foods including caramel sauce, maple syrup and brown sugar. Allulose has similar physical characteristics as a typical monosaccharide.

Since demand scale of the Allulose is not large at the moment compared to other sweetener, allulose manufacturers mainly sell their products to the local market. According to news revealing, CJ CheilJedang had entered into the North America market for the first time in the second half year of 2015. Besides, some countries, like China, have no Allulose sales for the being. And Europe has not approved the product officially.

Survey results showed that 64% of the Allulose market is beverages, 21% used in dairy, and 9.8% used in confectionery in 2016. With the development of economy, food industry will need more Allulose. So, Allulose has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for Allulose is starch. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Allulose industry. In addition, technology and D-psicose 3-epimerase also has an effect on the price of Allulose.

