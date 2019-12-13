Global Aluminum Billets Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

Global Aluminum Billets Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Aluminum Billets Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Aluminum billets have the best performance in terms of speeds, surface finish and mechanical properties. It is widely used in transportation industry, packaging industry, construction industry, electronics industry. Construction industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 66.34% of the consumption in 2016.

The production of aluminum billets is distributed evenly in China, North America, Europe, Middle East, South America. China is the largest production of aluminum billets in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Rusal

Rio Tinto

Alcoa

EGA

Yinhai Aluminum

Xinfa Group

Norsk Hydro

Alba

Chalco

SNTO

Noranda Aluminum

Glencore

Matalco

Jiangyin Tianyang Metal

Wanji

Kumz

Aluar

Henan Haihuang Aluminum Billets Market by Types

Aluminum Billets Series 1000

Aluminum Billets Series 3000

Aluminum Billets Series 6000

Others Aluminum Billets Market by Applications

Transportation Industry

Packaging Industry

Construction Industry

Electronics Industry