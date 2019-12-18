Global Aluminum Capacitors Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

An aluminum capacitor is a kind of capacitor which consists of cathode aluminum foil, capacitor paper (electrolytic paper), electrolyte, and an aluminum oxide layer, which acts as the dielectric, formed on the anode foil surface. Aluminum capacitors have the largest capacitance values per unit volume compared to the two other main conventional capacitor families, ceramic and plastic film capacitors, but articulately smaller capacitance than similar sized super-capacitors.

Strong moves in the aluminum capacitors markets have greatly modified the competitive landscape. Nippon Chemi-Con is now a market revenue and technology leader. Nichicon and Rubycon have remained strong. Meanwhile, many of the leading manufacturers have Investment to in China to build their China-based facilities.

In the next five years, the global consumption of aluminum capacitors will show upward tendency further.

Consumer electronics applications still take the lionâs share of the aluminum capacitors market. While automotive is the big story in 2014, as car manufacturers like Tesla, Nissan and Ford together with some governments are promoting new energy car.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Nippon Chemi-Con

Nichicon

Rubycon

Panasonic

Sam Young

Samwha

Man Yue

Lelon

Suscon

Capxon

Elna

CDE

Vishay

KEMET

EPCOS

Aihua

Jianghai

Huawei

HEC Aluminum Capacitors Market by Types

SMD Type

Lead Wire (Radial) Type

Screw Type

Snap-in Type

Polymer Type Aluminum Capacitors Market by Applications

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics and Lighting Industry

Computer and Telecommunications Related Products