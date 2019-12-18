 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Aluminum Capacitors Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

December 18, 2019

Aluminum Capacitors

Aluminum Capacitors Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

An aluminum capacitor is a kind of capacitor which consists of cathode aluminum foil, capacitor paper (electrolytic paper), electrolyte, and an aluminum oxide layer, which acts as the dielectric, formed on the anode foil surface. Aluminum capacitors have the largest capacitance values per unit volume compared to the two other main conventional capacitor families, ceramic and plastic film capacitors, but articulately smaller capacitance than similar sized super-capacitors.
Strong moves in the aluminum capacitors markets have greatly modified the competitive landscape. Nippon Chemi-Con is now a market revenue and technology leader. Nichicon and Rubycon have remained strong. Meanwhile, many of the leading manufacturers have Investment to in China to build their China-based facilities.
In the next five years, the global consumption of aluminum capacitors will show upward tendency further.
Consumer electronics applications still take the lionâs share of the aluminum capacitors market. While automotive is the big story in 2014, as car manufacturers like Tesla, Nissan and Ford together with some governments are promoting new energy car.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Nippon Chemi-Con

  • Nichicon
  • Rubycon
  • Panasonic
  • Sam Young
  • Samwha
  • Man Yue
  • Lelon
  • Suscon
  • Capxon
  • Elna
  • CDE
  • Vishay
  • KEMET
  • EPCOS
  • Aihua
  • Jianghai
  • Huawei
  • HEC

    Aluminum Capacitors Market by Types

  • SMD Type
  • Lead Wire (Radial) Type
  • Screw Type
  • Snap-in Type
  • Polymer Type

    Aluminum Capacitors Market by Applications

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Industrial Electronics and Lighting Industry
  • Computer and Telecommunications Related Products
  • New Energy and Automobile Industries

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Aluminum Capacitors Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Aluminum Capacitors Segment by Type

    2.3 Aluminum Capacitors Consumption by Type

    2.4 Aluminum Capacitors Segment by Application

    2.5 Aluminum Capacitors Consumption by Application

    3 Global Aluminum Capacitors by Players

    3.1 Global Aluminum Capacitors Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Aluminum Capacitors Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Aluminum Capacitors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Aluminum Capacitors by Regions

    4.1 Aluminum Capacitors by Regions

    4.2 Americas Aluminum Capacitors Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Aluminum Capacitors Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Aluminum Capacitors Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Aluminum Capacitors Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Aluminum Capacitors Distributors

    10.3 Aluminum Capacitors Customer

    11 Global Aluminum Capacitors Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Aluminum Capacitors Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Aluminum Capacitors Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Aluminum Capacitors Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Aluminum Capacitors Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Aluminum Capacitors Product Offered

    12.3 Aluminum Capacitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 161

