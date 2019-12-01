Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Aluminum Composite Panel Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
Aluminum composite panelÂ (ACP) alsoÂ aluminum composite material (ACM) is a type of flat panel that consists of two thinÂ aluminum sheets bonded to a non-aluminum core. Aluminum sheets can be coated with PVDF, fluoropolymer resins (FEVE) or Polyester paint. Aluminum can be painted in any kind of color, and ACPs are produced in a wide range of metallic and non-metallic colors as well as patterns that imitate other materials, such as wood or marble. The core is commonly low density polyethylene, or a mix of low density polyethylene and mineral material to exhibit fire retardant properties. ACPs are frequently used for externalÂ claddingÂ orÂ facadesÂ of buildings, insulation, andÂ signage.
The leading players in this market are 3A Composites, Arconic, JyiÂ Shyang, MitsubishiÂ Plastic, and CCJX, which accounts for about 60.61% of total sale value in 2016.
The trends of Aluminum Composite Panels are colorful, multi-functional and environmental. In addition to some common Aluminum Composite Panels, there are some Anti-fire Panels, Anti-bacteria Panels and Antistatic Panels. Common Aluminum Composite Panels is cheaper. Now, Anti-fire Panels is the main Aluminum Composite Panels in this market.
Aluminum composite panels are mainly used in building curtain wall and interior decoration, but it can also be used as other applications. The building curtain wall is the largest application, in 2016, the building curtain wall application accounted for about 52.03% share.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Aluminum Composite Panel Market by Types
Aluminum Composite Panel Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- ………………
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
…………………And Continue
Research objectives
To study and analyse the global Aluminum Composite Panel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Aluminum Composite Panel market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Aluminum Composite Panel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyse the Aluminum Composite Panel with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Aluminum Composite Panel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.
