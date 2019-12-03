Global Aluminum Lithium Alloys Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2026

Aluminum Lithium Alloys is one kind of alloys which mainly includes aluminum and lithium, it also have some other elements, like copper, zirconium and so on. The key composition is aluminum and it occupies higher than 95%. Aluminumâlithium alloys (Al-Li) are a series of alloys of aluminum and lithium, often also including copper and zirconium. Since lithium is the least dense elemental metal these alloys are significantly less dense than aluminum. Commercial AlâLi alloys contain up to 2.45% by weight of lithium.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Aluminum Lithium Alloys according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

4 Key Companies

Alcoa

Rio Tinto Alcan

Constellium

KUMZ

Aleris

FMC

Aluminum Lithium Alloys Market Segmentation Market by Type

2XXX Series

8XXX Series

Market by Application

Aeronautics

Astronautics

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]