Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

Aluminum is the main element of aluminum-magnesium alloy, and then added a small amount of magnesium or other metal materials to strengthen its hardness. The alloys of this system (Mg < 10%) refer to the group of non-thermally hardened. The hardening is achieved by means of cold plastical deformation. The properties of these alloys are achieved by Mg content increase in the supersaturated solid solution. Main representatives of this series of alloys are: 5052, 5182, 5754, 5083.

First, Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys have the best performance in terms of speeds, surface finish and mechanical properties. It is widely used in Automobile Industry, Electronics Industry, Rail Transit, Machinery and Equipment and others. Automobile Industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 47.80% of the consumption in 2016.Second, the sale of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys is distributed evenly in China, North America, Europe, Middle East, South America. Asia-Pacific is the largest production of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Asia-Pacific market took up about 50.08% the global market in 2016, followed by Europe with the share of 19.95%, North America is closely followed with the share about 17.67%.Third, the global production of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys increased from 2448.6 K MT in 2012 to 2853.7 K MT in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 3.9%. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys are Alcoa, Chalco, Yinhai Aluminum, Yunnan Aluminum, China Hongqiao. And the production of Alcoa occupied about 11.48% in 2016.Fourth, the masterbatches industry is highly competitive due to low entry barriers as the industry is less capital intensive and there is no major technology involved. Given the competitive landscape of the industry, the bargaining power of players with clients is low thereby resulting in vulnerability to fluctuation in raw material prices.

Alcoa

Chalco

Yinhai Aluminum

Yunnan Aluminum

China Hongqiao

Rusal

Rio Tinto

Nanshan Light Alloy

Ahresty

Wanji

Handtmann

Kumz

MCI Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market by Types

Rod

Plate

Others Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market by Applications

Automobile Industry

Electronics Industry

Rail Transit

Machinery and Equipment