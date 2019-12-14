 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Aluminum Nitride (AIN)

GlobalAluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Aluminum Nitride (AIN) globally.

About Aluminum Nitride (AIN):

Aluminum Nitride (AlN) is synthesized from the abundant elements aluminum and nitrogen. It does not occur naturally.AlN is stable in inert atmospheres at temperatures over 2000Â°C. It exhibits high thermal conductivity, uniquely, a strong dielectric. This unusual combination of properties makes AlN a critical advanced material for many future applications in optics, lighting, electronics and renewable energy.

Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Manufactures:

  • okuyama Corporation
  • H.C. Starck
  • Toyo Aluminium K.K.
  • Accumet Materials
  • Surmet Corp
  • THRUTEK Applied Materials
  • HeFei MoK Advanced Material
  • Eno High-Tech Material
  • Pengcheng Special Ceramics
  • Desunmet Ceramic Material
  • Maite Kechuang

    Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Types:

  • Direct Nitridation Method
  • Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation Method

    Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Applications:

  • Electrical Component
  • Thermal Conductive Material
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Report:

  • Aluminum and aluminum oxide are the main raw materials. Aluminum oxide accounts for the largest share. Most companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers.
  • Aluminum nitride is often applied in electrical component, thermal conductive material, etc, of which electrical component industry occupies the largest share.
  • The price and profit margin is 24854 – 124847 USD/MT and 33.04% – 31.25% for these players in 2015. We predict that price will continue to decline in the next few years with the development of the technology most and more players enter into this industry.
  • The worldwide market for Aluminum Nitride (AIN) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 90 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Aluminum Nitride (AIN) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

