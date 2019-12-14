Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

About Aluminum Nitride (AIN):

Aluminum Nitride (AlN) is synthesized from the abundant elements aluminum and nitrogen. It does not occur naturally.AlN is stable in inert atmospheres at temperatures over 2000Â°C. It exhibits high thermal conductivity, uniquely, a strong dielectric. This unusual combination of properties makes AlN a critical advanced material for many future applications in optics, lighting, electronics and renewable energy.

Direct Nitridation Method

Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation Method

Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Applications:

Electrical Component

Thermal Conductive Material

Aluminum and aluminum oxide are the main raw materials. Aluminum oxide accounts for the largest share. Most companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers.

Aluminum nitride is often applied in electrical component, thermal conductive material, etc, of which electrical component industry occupies the largest share.

The price and profit margin is 24854 – 124847 USD/MT and 33.04% – 31.25% for these players in 2015. We predict that price will continue to decline in the next few years with the development of the technology most and more players enter into this industry.

The worldwide market for Aluminum Nitride (AIN) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 90 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.