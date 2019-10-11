Global Aluminum Pigments Market 2019- Development, Size, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Global “Aluminum Pigments Market” 2019 to 2024, along with all its significant components that might have a huge influence on the development of the Aluminum Pigments industry. This report is organized and designed with some methodological assessment of the worldwide Aluminum Pigments market. Furthermore, it also determines the latest developments in the industry while calculating the progress rate of the Aluminum Pigments market. The world Aluminum Pigments market provides a significant platform for several companies, organizations, and players established across the different regions of the world.

Aluminum pigments are produced almost exclusively using a wet-milling process that involves mineral spirits or other solvents. When aluminum powder is milled into a pigment, the geometry of the particles forms different shapes. For example, pigments used in plastics come in three different shapes. They resemble a flat cornflake, a flat ellipse and a sphere. Mirror-like pigments are produced through a vapor deposition process when a thin aluminum layer is deposited on a carrier film. The metallized film is run through a solvent tank where the release coating is dissolved. The remaining aluminum layer is removed to form coarse reflective aluminum pigment flakes..

Aluminum Pigments Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

GEOTECH

Carlfors Bruk

ECKART Effect Pigments

Silberline

Carl Schlenk

Toyal

Alba Aluminiu

Arasan Aluminium Industries

Asahi Kasei and many more. Aluminum Pigments Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Aluminum Pigments Market can be Split into:

Floating Aluminum Pigment

Non-floating Aluminum Pigment. By Applications, the Aluminum Pigments Market can be Split into:

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics