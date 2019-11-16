Global Ambulatory Patient Portal Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global "Ambulatory Patient Portal Market" report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Patient portals can enhance patient-provider communication and enable patients to check test results, refill prescriptions, review their medical record, and view education materials. In addition, patient portals can simplify administrative tasks such as streamlining registration, scheduling appointments, and providing patient reminders. They also allow practices to generate electronic statements and facilitate online payments.Â

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dameron Hospital

Bridge Patient Portal

Solutionreach

Updox

Orion Health

RWJBarnabas Health

Astria Health

Parsek

Saint Vincent Medical Group

Jackson Health System

SUNY Downstate

Kingsbrook Jewish

Methodist Healthcare Ambulatory Patient Portal Market by Types

Cloud-based

On-premise Ambulatory Patient Portal Market by Applications

Hospitals

Clinics