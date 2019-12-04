 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Research Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13842146   

Ambulatory Surgery Centersâknown as ASCsâare modern health care facilities focused on providing same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures.
An ambulatory surgery center is a specialized outpatient facility where patients undergo surgical procedures without having to be admitted to a hospital. Patients leave the same day they are treated – usually within a few hours. In general, patients walk into the operating room and upon recovery walk out escorted by a family member or loved one.The global ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) market is currently witnessing relatively fast growth mainly due to an increasing demand for quick, cost-effective, and high-quality medical services as a viable alternative to inpatient care. Market growth is likely to be driven largely by the rise in healthcare spending along with a growing number of ASCs.
The classification of ambulatory surgery center includes single-specialty centers and multi-specialty centers, and the proportion of single-specialty centers revenue in 2016 is about 67%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Ambulatory surgery center is widely used in ophthalmology, pain management, gastroenterology, orthopedics and other field.
North America enjoys the largest revenue market size, with a revenue market share nearly 59% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market with the market share of 25%.
In this report, the major players include AmSurg, THC, HCA Healthcare, Mednax, Team Health, Surgical Care Affiliates, QHC, Surgery Partners, Medical Facilities, Terveystalo Healthcare, SurgCenter Development, Healthway Medical, Eifelhoehen-Klinik and etc.
One of latest trends in the market is increasing mergers and acquisitions of small practices. Consolidation of healthcare systems occurs either through merger or acquisition of small practises by corporate groups. Mergers of healthcare systems include the togetherness of separate ASCs under a shared license. Acquisitions occur when joining ASCs retain their licenses but are owned by a common governing body. Vendors are entering into M&As with hospitals, physicians and providing ownerships to develop innovative healthcare plans and health systems and gain a strong foothold in this market. Many companies are focusing on improvising the services with better infrastructure and safety that will benefit the physicians and patients. This will have a significant impact on delivering services and increasing the market growth.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Terveystalo Healthcare

  • THC
  • EMC
  • Eifelhoehen-Klinik
  • HCAÂ HealthcareÂ 
  • Bambino GesÃ¹
  • Royal Berkshire
  • Institut Jules Bordet
  • LâInstitut Curie
  • Heidelberg
  • Schonklinik
  • Northway
  • Le CHU de Toulouse
  • Maurizio Bufalini
  • Asklepios

    Ambulatory Surgery Center Market by Types

  • Single-specialty Centers
  • Multi-specialty Centers

    Ambulatory Surgery Center Market by Applications

  • Ophthalmology
  • Pain Management
  • Gastroenterology
  • Orthopedics
  • Others

    Inquire More and Share Questions If Any Before the Purchase on This Report At: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13842146    

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Ambulatory Surgery Center Segment by Type

    2.3 Ambulatory Surgery Center Consumption by Type

    2.4 Ambulatory Surgery Center Segment by Application

    2.5 Ambulatory Surgery Center Consumption by Application

    3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center by Players

    3.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Ambulatory Surgery Center by Regions

    4.1 Ambulatory Surgery Center by Regions

    4.2 Americas Ambulatory Surgery Center Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Ambulatory Surgery Center Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Center Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgery Center Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Ambulatory Surgery Center Distributors

    10.3 Ambulatory Surgery Center Customer

    11 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Ambulatory Surgery Center Product Offered

    12.3 Ambulatory Surgery Center Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 163

    Price of Report: $ 3660 (Single User Licence) Purchase Balsa Wood Market Report at https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13842146    

    Browse Full Report Here: –

    https://www.absolutereports.com/global-ambulatory-surgery-center-market-growth-2019-2024-13842146          

    About Absolute Reports:

    Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Info:

    Name: Ajay More

    Email: [email protected]   

    Organization: Absolute Reports

    Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

    Our Other Reports: Copier Market 2019 Global Industry Key Strategies, Analysis, Share, Size, Segmentation, Application, Technology, and Forecasts to 2025

     Injection Molded Plastics Market Size, Share 2019 Global Industry Competitive Situation and Trends, Segments and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2026

    Global Knitting Yarn Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2020â2025

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.