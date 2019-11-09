 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global American Football Helmet Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 9, 2019

Global “American Football Helmet Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the American Football Helmet market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various American Football Helmet industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in American Football Helmet Market:

  • Riddell
  • Schutt
  • Xenith
  • VICIS
  • SG Helmets

    Know About American Football Helmet Market: 

    American Football Helmets is a piece of protective equipment used mainly in American football and Canadian football. It consists of a hard-plastic shell with thick padding on the inside, a face mask made of one or more plastic-coated metal bars, and a chinstrap. Each position has a different type of face mask to balance protection and visibility, and some players add polycarbonate visors to their helmets, which are used to protect their eyes from glare and impacts. Helmets are a requirement at all levels of organized football, except for non-tackle variations such as flag football. Although they are protective, players can and do still suffer head injuries such as concussions.There are three kinds of American Football Helmets: youth American Football Helmets and adult American Football Helmets. Report data showed that 81.86% of the American Football Helmets market demand in middle school (10-14 years old) and high school (15-18 years old), 18.24% in adult American Football Helmets is sold to America football adult player (both amateur player and profession player) in 2017.Market competition is very intense. Riddell, Schutt, Xenith and VICIS, SG Helmets are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.The global American Football Helmet market was 140 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% between 2019 and 2025.

    American Football Helmet Market by Applications:

  • Profession Player
  • Amateur Player

    American Football Helmet Market by Types:

  • Adult American Football Helmets
  • Youth American Football Helmets

    Regions covered in the American Football Helmet Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 American Football Helmet Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global American Football Helmet Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global American Football Helmet Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global American Football Helmet Market Size
    2.1.1 Global American Football Helmet Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global American Football Helmet Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 American Football Helmet Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global American Football Helmet Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global American Football Helmet Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 American Football Helmet Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 American Football Helmet Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 American Football Helmet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global American Football Helmet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 American Football Helmet Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 American Football Helmet Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 American Football Helmet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 American Football Helmet Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 American Football Helmet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 American Football Helmet Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers American Football Helmet Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into American Football Helmet Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global American Football Helmet Sales by Product
    4.2 Global American Football Helmet Revenue by Product
    4.3 American Football Helmet Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global American Football Helmet Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America American Football Helmet by Countries
    6.1.1 North America American Football Helmet Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America American Football Helmet Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America American Football Helmet by Product
    6.3 North America American Football Helmet by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe American Football Helmet by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe American Football Helmet Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe American Football Helmet Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe American Football Helmet by Product
    7.3 Europe American Football Helmet by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific American Football Helmet by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific American Football Helmet Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific American Football Helmet Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific American Football Helmet by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific American Football Helmet by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America American Football Helmet by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America American Football Helmet Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America American Football Helmet Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America American Football Helmet by Product
    9.3 Central & South America American Football Helmet by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa American Football Helmet by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa American Football Helmet Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa American Football Helmet Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa American Football Helmet by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa American Football Helmet by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 American Football Helmet Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global American Football Helmet Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global American Football Helmet Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 American Football Helmet Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global American Football Helmet Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global American Football Helmet Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 American Football Helmet Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America American Football Helmet Forecast
    12.5 Europe American Football Helmet Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific American Football Helmet Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America American Football Helmet Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa American Football Helmet Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 American Football Helmet Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

