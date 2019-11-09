Global American Football Helmet Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

American Football Helmets is a piece of protective equipment used mainly in American football and Canadian football. It consists of a hard-plastic shell with thick padding on the inside, a face mask made of one or more plastic-coated metal bars, and a chinstrap. Each position has a different type of face mask to balance protection and visibility, and some players add polycarbonate visors to their helmets, which are used to protect their eyes from glare and impacts. Helmets are a requirement at all levels of organized football, except for non-tackle variations such as flag football. Although they are protective, players can and do still suffer head injuries such as concussions.There are three kinds of American Football Helmets: youth American Football Helmets and adult American Football Helmets. Report data showed that 81.86% of the American Football Helmets market demand in middle school (10-14 years old) and high school (15-18 years old), 18.24% in adult American Football Helmets is sold to America football adult player (both amateur player and profession player) in 2017.Market competition is very intense. Riddell, Schutt, Xenith and VICIS, SG Helmets are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.The global American Football Helmet market was 140 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% between 2019 and 2025.

