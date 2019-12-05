Global Ammonia Alum Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Ammonium alum has the formula NH4Al(SO4)2â¢12H2O. Ammonium alum is used for many of the same purposes as potassium alum and soda alum. Ammonium alum finds applications in tanning, dyeing textiles, making textiles flame retardant, in the manufacture of porcelain cements and vegetable glues, in water purification and in some deodorants.
The classification of ammonia alum includes ammonia alum powder and ammonia alum granules, and the proportion of ammonia alum powder in 2016 is about 66%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
Ammonia alum is widely used in water treatment, pharmaceutical field, food field and other field. The most proportion of Ammonia alum is water treatment, and the consumption proportion is about 40% in 2016.
China region is the largest supplier of ammonia alum, with a production market share nearly 90% in 2016. India is the second largest supplier of ammonia alum, enjoying production market share nearly 3% in 2016.
China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 86% in 2016. Following China, India is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 3.5%.
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Ammonia Alum consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Ammonia Alum market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Ammonia Alum manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Ammonia Alum with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Ammonia Alum submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
