Global Ammonium Chloride Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

About Ammonium Chloride:

Ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is an inorganic, mildly acidic, white crystalline salt compound that is highly soluble in water. The mineral is commonly formed on burning coal dumps due to condensation of coal-derived gases. It is also found around some types of volcanic vents. It is used as a flavoring agent in licorice. Ammonium chloride is the product from the reaction of hydrochloric acid and ammonia.Ammonium chloride is obtained as a by-product in different chemical processes, particularly from the Solvay process for production of sodium carbonate from sodium chloride, ammonia, carbon dioxide and water.

Agriculture Grade

Industrial Grade

Ammonium Chloride Market Applications:

Biology and Agriculture

Buffer Solution

Pyrotechnics

Textile and Leather

Metalwork

Food

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China. Hubei Shuanghuan and CNSG have long history and unshakable status in China. Jinshan Chemical was developing fastly last years.

The main application of ammonium chloride is as a nitrogen source in fertilizers which corresponding to nearly 81% of the world production of ammonium chloride. Ammonium chloride is usually used as compound fertilizer raw materials in rice and wheat.

Almost all manufactures in China produce ammonium chloride by the Hous process. Ammonium chloride is the by-product of soda ash in this process. Some Chinese manufacturers seeking to use other soda ash production process to deal with the ammonium chloride overcapacity situation in recent years.

The worldwide market for Ammonium Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1890 million US$ in 2024, from 1490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.