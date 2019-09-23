Global Ammonium Chloride Market2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Ammonium Chloride Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Ammonium Chloride industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Ammonium Chloride market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Ammonium Chloride:

Ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is an inorganic, mildly acidic, white crystalline salt compound that is highly soluble in water. The mineral is commonly formed on burning coal dumps due to condensation of coal-derived gases. It is also found around some types of volcanic vents. It is used as a flavoring agent in licorice. Ammonium chloride is the product from the reaction of hydrochloric acid and ammonia.Ammonium chloride is obtained as a by-product in different chemical processes, particularly from the Solvay process for production of sodium carbonate from sodium chloride, ammonia, carbon dioxide and water.

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14038028

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Ammonium Chloride capacity, production, value, price and market share of Ammonium Chloride in global market.

Ammonium Chloride Market Manufactures:

BASF

Dallas Group

Central Glass

Tuticorin Alkali

Tinco

Hubei Yihua

Jinshan Chemical

CNSG

HEBANG

Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical

Haohua Junhua Group

Jiangsu Debang Chemical

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical

Dahua Group

Shindoo

Shannxi Xinghua

Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical

Liuzhou Chemical

Hangzhou Longshan Chemical

Sichuan Guangyu Chemical

Gansu Jinchang

Shanxi Yangmei Fengxi Fertilizer

YNCC Ammonium Chloride Market Types:

Agriculture Grade

Industrial Grade

Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Market Applications:

Biology and Agriculture

Buffer Solution

Pyrotechnics

Textile and Leather

Metalwork

Food

Others Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14038028 The study objectives are: To analyze and research the global Ammonium Chloride capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Ammonium Chloride manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. Scope of Report:

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China. Hubei Shuanghuan and CNSG have long history and unshakable status in China. Jinshan Chemical was developing fastly last years.

The main application of ammonium chloride is as a nitrogen source in fertilizers which corresponding to nearly 81% of the world production of ammonium chloride. Ammonium chloride is usually used as compound fertilizer raw materials in rice and wheat.

Almost all manufactures in China produce ammonium chloride by the Hou’s process. Ammonium chloride is the by-product of soda ash in this process. Some Chinese manufacturers seeking to use other soda ash production process to deal with the ammonium chloride overcapacity situation in recent years.

The worldwide market for Ammonium Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1890 million US$ in 2024, from 1490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.