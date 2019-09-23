 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Ammonium Chloride Market2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 23, 2019

Ammonium Chloride

Global “Ammonium Chloride Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Ammonium Chloride industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Ammonium Chloride market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Ammonium Chloride:

Ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is an inorganic, mildly acidic, white crystalline salt compound that is highly soluble in water. The mineral is commonly formed on burning coal dumps due to condensation of coal-derived gases. It is also found around some types of volcanic vents. It is used as a flavoring agent in licorice. Ammonium chloride is the product from the reaction of hydrochloric acid and ammonia.Ammonium chloride is obtained as a by-product in different chemical processes, particularly from the Solvay process for production of sodium carbonate from sodium chloride, ammonia, carbon dioxide and water.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Ammonium Chloride capacity, production, value, price and market share of Ammonium Chloride in global market.

Ammonium Chloride Market Manufactures:

  • BASF
  • Dallas Group
  • Central Glass
  • Tuticorin Alkali
  • Tinco
  • Hubei Yihua
  • Jinshan Chemical
  • CNSG
  • HEBANG
  • Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical
  • Haohua Junhua Group
  • Jiangsu Debang Chemical
  • Jiangsu Huachang Chemical
  • Dahua Group
  • Shindoo
  • Shannxi Xinghua
  • Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical
  • Liuzhou Chemical
  • Hangzhou Longshan Chemical
  • Sichuan Guangyu Chemical
  • Gansu Jinchang
  • Shanxi Yangmei Fengxi Fertilizer
  • YNCC

    Ammonium Chloride Market Types:

  • Agriculture Grade
  • Industrial Grade
  • Food Grade

    Ammonium Chloride Market Applications:

  • Biology and Agriculture
  • Buffer Solution
  • Pyrotechnics
  • Textile and Leather
  • Metalwork
  • Food
  • Others

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Ammonium Chloride capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Ammonium Chloride manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China. Hubei Shuanghuan and CNSG have long history and unshakable status in China. Jinshan Chemical was developing fastly last years.
  • The main application of ammonium chloride is as a nitrogen source in fertilizers which corresponding to nearly 81% of the world production of ammonium chloride. Ammonium chloride is usually used as compound fertilizer raw materials in rice and wheat.
  • Almost all manufactures in China produce ammonium chloride by the Hou’s process. Ammonium chloride is the by-product of soda ash in this process. Some Chinese manufacturers seeking to use other soda ash production process to deal with the ammonium chloride overcapacity situation in recent years.
  • The worldwide market for Ammonium Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1890 million US$ in 2024, from 1490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Ammonium Chloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 139

    TOC of Ammonium Chloride Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Ammonium Chloride Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Ammonium Chloride Production

    2.2 Ammonium Chloride Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Ammonium Chloride Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Ammonium Chloride Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Ammonium Chloride Revenue by Type

    6.3 Ammonium Chloride Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Ammonium Chloride Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Ammonium Chloride Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Ammonium Chloride Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Ammonium Chloride

    8.3 Ammonium Chloride Product Description

    Continued..

