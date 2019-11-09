Global Ammonium Fluorosilicate Market 2029: Industrial Base and Participants, Commercial Summary, Production, Income, Price and Gross Margin Forecast 2024

Global “Ammonium Fluorosilicate Market” 2019-2024 attempts to offer significant and thoughtful insights into the current market situation and the emerging growth dynamics. The report on Ammonium Fluorosilicate Market also offers the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. The complete research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business policies and accomplish their goals.

Ammonium fluorosilicate (also known as ammonium hexafluorosilicate, ammonium fluosilicate or ammonium silicofluoride) has the formula (NH4)2SiF6. It is a toxic chemical, like all salts of fluorosilicic acid. It is made of white crystals, which have at least three polymorphs and appears in nature as rare minerals cryptohalite or bararite..

Ammonium Fluorosilicate Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Qucheng Chemical

Fairsky Industrial

Stella Chemifa Corporation

Mintchem Group

Wuxi Ruiyuan Chemical

Shangrao Guangfu Pharm-Chem

Quzhou Xuanyi Chemical

KC Industries

Chengjiang Heqi Fluorosilicate

Yixing Gaoyang Chemical

Nantong City Tongshi Reagent

Shandong Xingfu New Material

Zhejiang Dongyang Wuning Chemical

Yushan Fengyuan Chemical and many more. Ammonium Fluorosilicate Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Ammonium Fluorosilicate Market can be Split into:

Type Î±

Type Î². By Applications, the Ammonium Fluorosilicate Market can be Split into:

Glass Etchant

Disinfectant

Preservative

Fusing Agent